Rihanna is back! The bad gal is slowly but surely making her return to music after taking six-years off to grow her business and personal life. After being spotted heading to and from the studio in recent months, fans will finally get a glimpse of what the new mom has been working on, thanks to Marvel.

On Tuesday, the film studio seemingly confirmed reports that Rihanna will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, by teasing a muted snippet while zooming in on the first “R” in “Forever.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin)

As the remaining letter in “Forever” fade to the background, the “R” remains with the date “10-28-22” plastered below. Adding fuel to the rumor mill, Rihanna commented under the cryptic post with a Wakanda inspired emoji as well as a heart emoji.

Fans flooded the comments to celebrate the exciting news. “It better not be a collaboration with Fenty Beauty,” one fan joked. “We getting somewhere atp we will take anything we can get,” another added. The news comes on the heels of Rihanna announcing that she will be taking the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show — marking her official return to music since dropping her critically acclaimed album Anti in 2016.

Earlier this month, she broke her silence on her upcoming Super Bowl gig after TMZ caught up with her at a grocery store. “I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” she told the site. Although Rih didn’t share much about who could be joining her on stage during the halftime show, she did respond “Maybe, girl” when asked if her son’s father, ASAP Rocky could be a surprise guest.

Catch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on November 11.