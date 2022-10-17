Rihanna’s fans have long made it known that they’re hungry for new music – it’s been six years since the Barbadian singer delivered her Anti album, after all – and according to new reports, we’ll likely be hearing the 34-year-old’s voice land on the soundtrack of a highly anticipated upcoming Disney movie.

According to HitsDailyDouble, the new mother is expected to lend her vocal talents to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever album, following the 2018 predecessor which came along with an original score and an “inspired-by” effort curated by Compton’s own Kendrick Lamar, who appeared on several of the titles himself.

Initial reports state that the soundtrack will arrive via Marvel/Disney and Def Jam/Westbury Road, with the former credit coming from Rih’s involvement with the project.

There’s less than a month until Black Panther 2 premieres on November 11, and lovers of the franchise have already expressed their concern at what the cinematic universe will be like without Chadick Boseman. However, the exciting musical update has Marvel fanatics feeling eager to see what director Ryan Coogler has in store.

It’s important to note that nothing has been officially confirmed about Rihanna’s involvement at this time, but even if we don’t hear her in the forthcoming film, we’re guaranteed to see her take the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show.

After gossip began to circulate online, the “Rude Boy” singer unveiled an official announcement on her Instagram page at the end of September, and since then, further rumours have suggested that she could have a special guest join her.

While Kanye West hinted that it could be him with a telling screenshot shared on his own Story, others are speculating that it could be Rih’s beau, A$AP Rocky who shares the incredible moment with her.

Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin)

Would you like to hear Rihanna on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

