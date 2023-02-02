We’re unsure what Rihanna has in store for her big Super Bowl performance, but a source says she’s been “killing it” in rehearsals. In less than two weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off for the NFL title, but it isn’t just the game everyone is talking about. Since it was announced that Rihanna would be this year’s halftime performer, there has been speculation regarding what the show will look like.

It was also rumored that Rihanna was filming her halftime experience for a forthcoming documentary. This would be much like Jennifer Lopez did for her Super Bowl performance or how Beyoncé chronicled her Coachella concert. The upcoming halftime display marks Rihanna’s epic return to the stage after taking time to focus on her other business ventures and motherhood.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

PEOPLE spoke with a source close to Rihanna, who shared that the superstar is ready to show the world what she and her team have come up with. “She is ready for the Super Bowl,” the person revealed. “She is rehearsing right now. She’s very excited, ready and focused. She can’t wait to kill it.”

For years, Rih’s fans have been begging her to release another album. Instead, she’s mapped her way into billionaire status through her Fenty brand. Additionally, she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy into the world. Further, the reclusive couple has reportedly been soaking up parenthood in all its glory.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

“Last year was the most amazing year for her. She took a long break to focus on her baby boy,” the source further stated. Rihanna has yet to share her son’s name. “She is obsessed with him and feels fortunate that she has been able to slow down and just be a mom.”

