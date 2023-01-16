As football fans and regular old schmoes anticipate the 2023 Super Bowl, hip-hop and R&B fans have an extra reason to celebrate. Jay-Z will reportedly help Rihanna with her Super Bowl halftime show on February 12th. Moreover, capitalfm.com reported that Roc Nation as a whole is also involved in the process.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Rihanna and Jay Z attend 2017 Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY brunch at Owlwood Estate on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Furthermore, this news is exciting for the “Umbrella” collaborators, although not at all surprising. After all, Hov is the live music entertainment strategist for the NFL. Also, he signed RiRi back in 2004 when he was the president and CEO of Def Jam. All in all, audiences expect a crazy event when she lands at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. Here’s hoping they perform some hits together.

Meanwhile, all parties understand the excitement behind the show. The “B***h Better Have My Money” artist teased her performance on Instagram last week. In the snippet, the recently-turned mother walks towards the camera in a black bodysuit with a yellow fur coat. While she reaches the camera, you can hear soundbites of people lamenting the lack of music from her. Then, RiRi puts a finger to her lips, shushes the haters, and “Needed Me” plays. Even if it’s a teaser for new music and not the show itself, that prepared fans with hype regardless.

However, one question on everyone’s mind is whether she’ll bring out special guests. It’s a Super Bowl staple, as last year brought us a legendary hip-hop team-up. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Anderson .Paak… RiRi’s got some competition. Still, any information on the fashion mogul’s show is top-secret, though we’re sure she will stun. Although guests are expected, she did tell E! News last November that she might perform alone given her short 12-minute slot.

“Twelve minutes?” the 34-year-old exclaimed. “You could actually do that by yourself, but it’s one of those things where you can decorate it however you want. So whether I choose to do it for myself or whether I choose to bring some of my peers on, it’s…I don’t know what I’m gonna do yet. It’s gonna be great either way.” Regardless of her show format, the football will commence at 6:30pm ET on Fox Sports. Meanwhile, the “Bad Gal”‘s halftime show is set to start at 8pm ET.

What do you think of Jay-Z helping organize Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime show? Do you think he’ll pop out for a verse or two? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest on RiRi’s upcoming spectacle.

