Fat Joe and Jay-Z feuded for years before finally putting their differences aside. Fat Joe ultimately inked a deal with Roc Nation management in 2017, which helped the Bronx rapper transform his career as a television host. In recent years, the only collab we got was Jay’s verse on the “All The Way Up (Remix),” but according to Joe, that isn’t the only record they have together.

During a recent interview with GQ, Fat Joe detailed that he and Jay-Z have another record in the cut that was derailed due to the Roc Nation and NFL deal. Jay-Z allegedly took shots at the NFL, though he didn’t mind releasing the song. However, Hov’s team allegedly advised Joe to keep it in the vault because he was “talking about the NFL stuff.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Fat Joe and Jay Z attend 2017 Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY brunch at Owlwood Estate on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

“He had just signed that big deal with that NFL, so he wanted to let it go. He gave it to me,” Joe said. “But I guess his people were like, ‘Yo bro, you just did a deal with them. How are you going to go in like that?’ And look how successful the Emmys honor this year, they ain’t missed yet.”

Ultimately, Joe said he didn’t want to “stop no money or burn no bridges,” though the copy still exists.

“I got a copy here. I don’t listen to it but I got it. Dre got it. Let me put it clear. Dre of Cool & Dre got it. I don’t have it,” he added.

Jay-Z took a few shots at the NFL in the years leading up to Roc Nation’s deal with the league. On “Ape Shit” with Beyoncé, Jay revealed that he declined performing at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

The mogul inked a deal with the NFL in 2019 to help produce the Super Bowl Half Time show, which included Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar in recent years. In 2023, Rihanna will be taking the stage for what’s bound to be an unforgettable performance.

