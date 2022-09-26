Jay-Z had some major praise for Rihanna following the announcement that she’ll be performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in 2023. Roc Nation will serve as an executive producer of the show.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” Jay said in a press statement.

(Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

Jay hasn’t been the only one to praise Rihanna following the announcement. Speaking with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden on Sunday, Dr. Dre said that he “can’t wait” to see what Rihanna will do with the performance.

“Oh, my God,” he said. “Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do. I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”

Dre hosted last year’s Emmy-winning halftime show, which also featured Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12. Hopefully, for fans of her music, a Super Bowl performance means a new album is on the way from the beauty mogul.