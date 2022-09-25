The 2023 Super Bowl is still months away, but discussions about who this year's headlining act will be are already running rampant online, with the most recent rumours (coming from TMZ) revealing that Rihanna is reportedly one of the main contenders for the upcoming show.

The news arrived on Sunday (September 25) afternoon from "sources with direct knowledge," who told the outlet that there have been "multiple discussions" with the mother of one and her team. At this time it remains unknown if she's fully committed, though it's been noted that the NFL could be unveiling the big announcement as early as today on Twitter.

Rihanna in October 2017 -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Seeing as the Bad Gal is signed to Roc Nation it makes sense for JAY-Z to vouch for her, and though she hasn't dropped an album since 2016's Anti, she's been teasing more music for well over a year now, so this would be an unforgettable comeback for her.

Aside from Rihanna, the NFL has been in talks with another unnamed performer, but it wouldn't be an either/or situation between the two of them, meaning we'd see "at least two performers on stage" in February.

This isn't the first time that the "Breakin' Dishes" hitmaker was offered the coveted job. In 2020 she turned down the Halftime Show due to her disdain for how the football organization treated Colin Kaepernick.

Taylor Swift was previously asked to take on the performance spot, though she turned it down – not out of disinterest, but because she wants to have all six of her earlier albums rerecorded before.

Would you like to see Rihanna take the stage at the forthcoming Super Bowl? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

