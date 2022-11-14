Rihanna discussed her life as a parent with Vogue during a recent interview ahead of her Savage x Fenty Volume Vol. 4 show. The Anti singer spoke about discovering a new type of “tired,” as well as the beauty of her child’s smile.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child earlier this year.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 25: Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci)

Rihanna began by gushing over her child’s smile: “His smile. He is the happiest baby. No matter what you’re doing or what you’re feeling, when he smiles at you everything else just goes away. It’s the best. Of course, being a new mom is insane. It is lovely. It is epic, honestly.”

Afterward, she went on to admit that parenting has introduced her to a whole new level of tiredness that she can’t simply push through.

“This is a tired that you have no control over it,” she explained. “Your body is shutting down.”

From there, she added that she had to sleep in the studio to finish her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song, “Lift Me Up.”

“And just recently, I pushed through three days at the studio in a row – like, slept in the studio – to get a song done because it’s a project that’s really important to me coming out,” she said. “I believed it, and I wanted to be a part of it, so I got it done.”

Rihanna has more music on the way as well. She’s currently gearing up for the eventual release of a new album. Additionally, she’ll be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, next year.

Of the Super Bowl performance, she recently remarked that it has no effect on the release schedule for her next album.

She told the AP: “Super Bowl is one thing, new music is another thing.”

“I do have new music coming out,” she continued. “But we’ll see.”

Check out the video for “Lift Me Up” below.

