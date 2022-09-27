Rihanna shook the Internet earlier this week after announcing that she’ll be taking the stage at during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Fans were excited that Riri is making her way back to the stage after taking years away from music to start a billion dollar business and have a child with beau A$AP Rocky.

The 34-year old beauty announced the news via Instagram with a photo of her hand holding a football, while showing off her signature wrist tattoos. The photo has already spawned several different memes as both Rih fans and football fans unite in preparation for the big day. However, not everyone was excited about the Fenty Beauty creator taking the stage during Super Bowl LVII. Many critics accused Rihanna of being a hypocrite since she initially sided with Colin Kaepernick in his protest against the National Football League.

In 2019, the “Rude Boy” singer turned down the opportunity to perform during the Pepsi Halftime Show in support of Kaepernick. That same year, she told Vogue, “I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I don’t agree with at all, and I was not about to go an be of any service to them [the NFL] in any way.”

Several fans also pointed out that Jay-Z’s involvement with the league could have swayed Rihanna’s decision this time around. The Roc Nation founder recently spoke about the BadGal’s legacy in a statement, saying, “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Jay-Z and Rihanna attend Roc Nation and Three Six Zero Pre-GRAMMY Brunch 2015 (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images For Roc Nation)

Rihanna’s performance follows this year’s star-studded halftime show that featured performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Will you be watching?

You literally said you wouldn’t do it 2 years ago…….. did injustice change in 2 years? Hypocrite — Fire Telesco (@FireTelesco) September 25, 2022

Rihanna is hypocrite. She was liking shady tweets about jayz nfl https://t.co/ZeREbigysV — Queenoffacts2 (@Queenoffacts21) September 25, 2022