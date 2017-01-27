superbowl halftime show
- MixtapesUsher Releases Brand New Album "Coming Home" Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime PerformanceThe album comes just in time for the Super Bowl.By Tallie Spencer
- TVCardi B Reveals Her Desire To Headline The Super Bowl Halftime ShowCardi B thinks the time has come. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsRihanna's ASL Interpreter Goes Viral For Epic PerformanceJustina Miles makes history as the halftime show's deaf ASL interpreter.By Diya Singhvi
- MusicRihanna Called “Hypocrite” By Kaepernick Supporters After Halftime Show AnnouncementCritics accused the billionaire beauty of choosing sides in favor of the NFL. By Lamar Banks
- Gram50 Cent & The Game Take Shots At Each Other On InstagramThis time, they're beefing because of the Super Bowl halftime show.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureEazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime ShowEbie says her father would be “proud” to see Compton stars performing at the Super Bowl.By Hayley Hynes
- TV'SNL' Spoofs "Inclusive" Super Bowl Ads In Pregame Show Cold OpenThe sketch comedy series latest cold open poked fun at how some big TV advertisers might try to capitalize on the politics of the moment on the day of the big game. By Madusa S.
- StreetwearThe Weeknd Reveals Super Bowl Merch Line With Jeff Hamilton & Warren LotasThe merchandise collection will be in collab with designers Warren Lotas and Jeff Hamilton, along with Wilson Sporting Goods. By Madusa S.
- MusicSaweetie "Could Definitely See" Herself Performing At The Super Bowl Halftime ShowThe rapper revealed in a recent interview that she could definitely see it in her future. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Super Bowl Halftime Will Be The Usual Length Despite Initial ReportHis performance will run for around 13 minutes, as it has always been. By Madusa S.
- MusicWyclef Jean Addresses Superbowl Halftime Show Absence With DIY CommercialDon't be upset on Wyclef's behalf. By Noah C
- MusicTravis Scott Will Perform At Super Bowl Pre-Party Days Before Kick OffTravis Scott has more than one Super Bowl event on his docket. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCommon Wishes Travis Scott Wouldn't Do The Superbowl Halftime ShowCommon stands with Kaep.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAl Sharpton Criticizes Travis Scott's Decision To Perform At Super BowlAl Sharpton chimes in.By Milca P.
- MusicTravis Scott Signs On For Maroon 5's Super Bowl Halftime ShowMaroon 5 has gotten one of the biggest acts in music to help them out.By Alex Zidel
- SportsRZA Defends Maroon 5 Superbowl Halftime Show With Drake In MindThe rapper is a proponent of music over politics.By Zaynab
- MusicJanet Jackson Targeted: Les Moonves "Obsessed" With Killing Her CareerThe media industry head was on a witch-hunting type of tip following her Super Bowl performance.By Zaynab
- MusicM.I.A. Says Jay-Z Advised Her To Sign Lopsided Agreement With NFLJay-Z tried to push his way with M.I.A. but she held her ground, on principle.By Devin Ch
- SportsTwitter Weighs In On Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime ShowThe Internet does what it does best.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentWill Smith Tells Justin Timberlake To "Avoid" Nip Slip At Super BowlWill Smith & Justin Timberlake clown each other over Instagram, in the best way. By Chantilly Post
- MusicThere's A Petition For Migos To Replace Lady Gaga At Superbowl Halftime ShowA man started a petition to replace Lady Gaga with Migos at the Superbowl Halftime Show in Houston.By hnhh