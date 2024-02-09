Usher Releases Brand New Album "Coming Home" Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Usher is gearing up for a big weekend. He's preparing to take center stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. However, he not only is getting ready to grace the audience with a spectacular performance but also unveils his latest musical masterpiece, Coming Home. This marks Usher's ninth studio album and a significant milestone in his illustrious career, as it is his first release since 2016's Hard II Love.

The timing of Coming Home couldn't be more timely for Usher, aligning with a full-circle moment in his journey. Having concluded two residencies with a total of 100 shows in Las Vegas in late 2023, Usher's Super Bowl halftime show in Sin City feels like a triumphant homecoming. This moment is further amplified by the fact that Usher is celebrating an impressive 30 years in the music industry this year, adding an extra layer of significance to this phase in his career. Throughout his three-decade-long career since his self-titled debut album, Usher has consistently demonstrated his talents. Ranging from soulful R&B to infectious club anthems and chart-topping pop hits.

Stream "Coming Home" By Usher

Furthermore, Coming Home stands as a testament to his versatility as an artist today. Showcasing a blend of contemporary sounds and collaborative efforts with newer artists such as Summer Walker, Latto, and BTS' Jung Kook. For example, “Good Good,” which features Summer Walker and 21 Savage is a post-breakup anthem. This song was released as a single prior to the album dropping. However, the album serves as the perfect backdrop for Usher's just-announced Past Present Future Tour, set to take him on a journey across North America later this year. With a huge catalogue of music spanning his entire career, the tour promises to be a celebration of Usher's evolution as an artist.

Coming Home not only marks a musical odyssey for Usher but also encapsulates the essence of his enduring artistry. As the album resonates with themes of love and romance, Usher invites listeners to join him on a nostalgic yet forward-looking exploration of his musical legacy, making Coming Home a pivotal chapter in his illustrious career. Are you ready to see Usher at the Super Bowl? Let us know your thoughts on this project on HNHH!

Tracklist:

"Coming Home" with Burna Boy "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage "A-Town Girl" with Latto "Cold Blooded" with The-Dream Kissing Strangers Keep On Dancin' "Risk It All" with H.E.R. "Bop" "Stone Kold Freak" "Ruin" with Pheelz "BIG" "On the Side" "I Am the Party" "I Love U" "Please U" "Luckiest Man" "Margiela" "Room in a Room" "One of Them Ones" "Standing Next to You (Remix)" with Jung Kook

