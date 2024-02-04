Usher Intends To Honor Black Artists With Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher says he's planning to pay tribute to iconic Black artists of the past with his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. He discussed his plans for the show with Good Morning America for an interview on Friday.

“I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists,” Usher said. “You know, having to at some point go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience, but they had to leave back through that same door, fear for their lives as they went to the next state to do the same thing. So I’m coming through the front door with this one.”

Usher Attends Super Bowl LVI

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Usher attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

“I didn’t start where I am now, and I didn’t get there by myself,” he said. “So, everybody that has been a part of it, I’m carrying them with me. All of my fans, my loved ones, the people who may have felt like they have been forgotten, they haven’t. I’m carrying you right with me when I walk on that stage that night." As for what else to expect from the show, he previously told Extra that fans can expect some high-profile guests to join him onstage. "I’ve also collaborated with a lot of people in the process, so… there’s a celebration there. … I just gave it all to you. You gotta decode it," he said. In addition to the performance, Usher will be releasing a new album titled Coming Home. Check out Usher's full conversation about the Super Bowl below.

Usher Discusses Plans For The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl will feature the Kansas City Chiefs in their fourth appearance since the 2019 season taking on the San Francisco 49ers. The two teams previously squared off in the championship that same year. The Chiefs won the matchup 31-20. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher and the Super Bowl on HotNewHipHop.

