Usher Wants His Super Bowl Performance To Be Nothing Short Of Perfect

The Superbowl Halftime Show is one of the biggest stages any musical artist can take on. So when the biggest stars in all of music perform they try and bring out all the stops. In recent years Rihanna brought impressive scale to the event with suspended platforms. The year before Dr. Dre delivered an intricate house set and surprise appearance from 50 Cent. Whatever Usher is planning for the big day is tightly under wraps, but expectations are mounting.

Part of those expectations are set up by Usher himself. In a recent interview with Vogue, he spoke on how extensively he's been working on the performance. “It has to be perfect. I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point," he said in the interview. Though the performances are often massive in scale they're on a relatively short time scale. That means compacting his entire career of hits into a single performance is tricky. Elsewhere in the article he discussed his efforts to bring the spirit of R&B to the stage while performing for every single one of the millions of women who will be watching. Read the full interview below.

Usher On His Expectations

The Super Bowl performance isn't even the only exciting thing happening for Usher that night. He will follow-up the with the release of his new album Coming Home. It's his first new project since 2016 and is already off to a strong start. The single "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage has turned into the R&B star's biggest hit in years. The song peaked at number 25 on the Hot 100 and currently sits at number 34 on the chart.

Last month, Usher wrapped up his Las Vegas residency which made nightly news for the dozens of celebrities that attended. What do you think of Usher's comments about his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance? What are your expectations for his performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

