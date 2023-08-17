Usher’s Las Vegas Residency Will End In December

Usher’s “My Way” residency in Las Vegas will officially wrap up later this year. He just announced a final 12 dates for the closing run of performances beginning on November 3 and running until the final show on December 2. The residency has been going on since July of 2023 at Park MGM. The ticket sales have tied layers of release starting later today and running until August 25 when they go on sale to the entire public.

The Vegas residency surprisingly became the focal point of one of the biggest pop culture scandals of the summer. Last month, Keke Palmer attended one of Usher’s shows in an outfit that her then boyfriend Darius Jackson found a bit too revealing. The pair went public with their disagreement over Palmer’s outfit choices which let dozens of celebrities and hundreds of fans to weigh in. The scandal lasted for weeks and ultimately resulted in the pair reportedly splitting up recently.

Usher’s Residency Will End Later This Year Following Keke Palmer Scandal

Usher hasn’t been shy about addressing the scandal and his own role in it. Earlier this month when reflecting on the whole thing he didn’t take sides or declare much. “We just keep it light” he said when asked about the scandal in an interview. He addressed things a bit more head on with his new single “Boyfriend.” In the lyrics he plays the role of the guy that girls’ boyfriends are asking about. Fittingly for the music video, he got Keke Palmer to play opposite him as the pair have a chance encounter in Las Vegas once again.

The release of that song followed Usher confirming he has a new album on the way. The era kicked off with the release of his single “Good Good” alongside Summer Walker and 21 Savage. The song immediately made waves reaching number 68 on the Hot 100. What do you think of Usher ending his Las Vegas residency? Let us know in the comment section below.

