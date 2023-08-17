Usher Names, In His Opinion, The Greatest Rappers Of All Time

Usher’s in full rollout mode these days, and a new single starring Keke Palmer in its music video means more media appearances. Moreover, the R&B superstar recently stopped by the Capital Xtra radio show with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie to talk about “Boyfriend” and what he’s been up to as an artist and individual. Of course, the hosts had to tip their caps to the year-long celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. Furthermore, they asked the Texas native to list off some of the greatest MCs of all time, in his opinion. While his picks were valid and by no means surprising, he only provided three, hinting at a staggeringly high standard for rappers.

“The Notorious B.I.G., I would also say Eminem,” Usher stated. “In terms of rapport and in terms of just swag. You put on Biggie’s versus and ‘till this day they still hit as if they were just created today. His pocket, his metaphors, his story-telling, just so vivid, and just understanding what the culture is.” That assessment certainly rings true, as few voices resonate as deeply and vividly as Big’s to this day.

Usher’s “Boyfriend” Music Video

“They haven’t really moved much more from what he was talking about back then, that lets you know that he was way ahead,” he continued. “In terms of one of the fastest and most credible rappers, I’d say Busta Rhymes.” Sure, your top three list probably looks a little different, but kudos for Usher for showing massive respect to Busta. In terms of commendation from others in the game and idiosyncrasy, he definitely belongs in that upper echelon of rap. All we can hope for is that the 44-year-old works with him or Em, or flips a Biggie sample, because it could make fireworks.

Maybe matching R&B and their fast rapping wouldn’t be the best idea, but wouldn’t it be amazing to see them try? Regardless, with the Confessions artist’s track record of rap collabs in mind, crossovers certainly work in his favor. For example, he just recently had 21 hop on his other recent single “Good Good,” which also features Summer Walker. Pick up a mic and get to writing, Mr. Raymond: you just opened up the floodgates for some great link-ups in the future. For more news and the latest updates on Usher, keep checking in with HNHH.

