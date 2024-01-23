Usher Hits We Need In His Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Usher will be performing at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The event will take place close to where the legendary singer held his Las Vegas residency from 2021 to late last year. So far, there have been no reports regarding any special guests joining Usher on stage. However, he did tell Good Morning America that “it’s gonna be a great show” when asked about the possibility of surprise performers.

Usher’s headlining performance coincides with the release of his ninth studio album, Coming Home, which arrives just two days before he takes the Super Bowl stage. It has been a long time since he last performed at a halftime show. The R&B and pop icon previously performed at the Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show in 2011 as a guest of The Black Eyed Peas. That's not to say that he hasn't been actively performing throughout the past few years. In addition to a successful residency at Las Vegas’s Colosseum at Caesars Palace, he has played major festivals like Lovers and Friends and Roots Picnic.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has always been reserved for “legacy artists” with sizable catalogs filled and classic hits. It is a spectacle that often sees musical giants creating an epic show out of their timeless discographies. Usher certainly fits that bill with plenty of multi-platinum and number-one hit singles. Many Super Bowl performances have managed to cram plenty of hits into a 13-minute performance, but there are certain songs that fans are expecting to see live. Here are seven hit songs that we need to see Usher perform at his Super Bowl halftime show. Listed in no particular order, take a look at the selections below.

“U Got It Bad” (2001)

One might not picture the Super Bowl when they hear a downbeat R&B song like “U Got It Bad,” but its iconic status makes sense for a performance meant for hit singles. Many of the best Super Bowl halftime shows balance both energetic moments of excitement with slow and intimate songs. “U Got It Bad” is a massive number-one single and fan favorite, and would fit nicely within Usher’s set of R&B classics. As an early hit and the biggest single from 8701, “U Got It Bad” helps capture the span of Usher’s illustrious career, not to mention the fans love it.

One can confidentially assume that Usher will perform “Yeah!” at the Super Bowl. The chart-topping throwback is significant in the singer’s discography, with its notoriety and upbeat nostalgia perfectly fit for the halftime show setting. As arguably Usher’s most recognizable hit, fans can expect to see him perform “Yeah!” with his famous dancing skills. Additionally, it creates the right opportunity for Lil Jon and Ludacris to possibly make a surprise appearance. “Yeah!” is an essential hit that we need to hear at this year’s Super Bowl.

“Confessions Part II” (2004)

Easily Usher’s biggest album is his diamond-certified third album, Confessions. As his best-selling work, one can expect the R&B legend to perform many songs from the album, including “Confessions Part II.” Rolling Stone recently ranked it as the greatest R&B song of the 21st century, not to mention that Usher’s performance of the record during his NPR Tiny Desk sparked the viral “Watch This” meme. With these recent celebrations of the song, fans can anticipate “Confessions Part II” to be included in Usher’s set. It is one of the most upbeat and catchy songs on his biggest album, and would certainly make for a thrilling halftime show moment.

Also on Confessions is “My Boo,” which is Usher’s highest-selling single to date. The song is an integral part of Usher’s discography. With its slow groove and catchy lyrics, it warrants a spot in his 13-minute performance. “My Boo” lends itself to a crowd sing-along, which one can picture when considering its position in Usher’s performance. Additionally, Alicia Keys’ contributions to the song opens the possibility of a live duet between the two.

“Love In This Club” Ft. Jeezy (2008)

Out of all the songs in Usher’s catalog, few are as right for the Super Bowl Halftime Show as “Love In This Club." It contains the right characteristics for the big-budget performance spectacle. The upbeat and catchy song allows Usher to showcase his vocal range and his dance moves. Additionally, its irresistible chorus can create engagement with the audience. A staple in most of Usher’s live performances, we need to hear “Love In This Club” at the Super Bowl.

“OMG” Ft. will.i.am (2010)

Usher’s last performance at the halftime show took place over a decade ago as he joined The Black Eyed Peas to perform “OMG.” It was the biggest single from his Raymond V. Raymond album and is his last song to top the Billboard Hot 100. Performing “OMG” at the Super Bowl Halftime Show would restore the feeling of the early 2010’s era. It would also be a full circle moment in Usher’s headlining halftime show after performing the song as a guest 13 years ago. “OMG” is one of Usher’s most lively singles that fans need to hear at his upcoming performance.

“DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” Ft. Pitbull (2010)

Usher may be known as an R&B icon, but he made numerous classic EDM bangers during the early 2010’s. The biggest of these club-ready hits is “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love.” Not many Usher songs encourage people to dance quite like this one. It is practically made for the stadium setting with its bouncy pop beat and dynamic vocals. Many fans may favor Usher’s older R&B ballads, but he captured young audiences with contemporary dance records that appeal almost universally. The fun spirit of “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love” is certainly necessary for Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

