Usher's "Confessions Pt. II" Named Best R&B Song Of All Time By "Rolling Stone"

Rolling Stone recently dropped their list of the "100 Greatest R&B Songs of the 21st Century," featuring tracks by Beyonce, Frank Ocean, Mariah Carey, and more. Ranking in No. 1 is Usher, with his 2004 Confessions banger, "Confessions Pt. II." The decision, of course, has social media users split. Some argue that it's not the best R&B song, or even the best Usher song, while others think the publication was spot on.

"The entire album to be exact!" one social media user writes. "I don’t agree but I’m not mad at this either…. if that makes sense," another says. The publication cites Usher's vocal performance, the track's "emotional depth," and more in their explanation. Usher has yet to speak on the honor, simply sharing a screenshot of the news on his Instagram Story today.

Usher Reigns Supreme

Usher had quite the year in 2023, making headlines for his Vegas My Way residency, and putting even the strongest of celebrity couples to the test. Back in September, it was also announced that he'll be headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. An undertaking reserved for only the most iconic performers, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Prince, and more have taken it on in the past. Usher calls it the "honor of a lifetime."

Rihanna was even recently asked if she had any tips for the hitmaker as February approaches. According to her, however, he's in no need of advice. “Usher is a natural, he’s a legend, he’s been doing this since he was a teenager," she told E! News. "He is made for that show.” Usher appears to be up for the task, and confident that he'll pull off an unforgettable performance. "I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before," he told supporters in a statement. What do you think of Rolling Stone naming Usher's track "Confessions Part II" the best R&B song of all time? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

