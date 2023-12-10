Usher & H.E.R. "Risk It All" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

What better way to heat yourself up during the winter season than with some steamy soulful jams? Moreover, we've compiled the best of the best R&B releases this week for our latest update of our R&B Season playlist. Even though 2023 is coming to a close, that's by no means indicative of great artists slowing their roll down for the holidays. Leading the pack in that regard is the new single from Usher and H.E.R. from The Color Purple's soundtrack, "Risk It All." The gorgeous duet is led by soft piano, gentle vocal harmonies, and a palpable sense of tension, release, and dedication, and these two do a great job of creating an emotionally resonant piece.

Elsewhere on our R&B Season playlist update, you'll also find some funky and danceable jams to offset this other mood. This week, that came in the form of the one and only Channel Tres, who just dropped another new single: "Walked In The Room." With an infectious house-inspired beat, a fluttery bassline, and the singer and producer's trademark deadpan vocals, this cut is sure to blend in seamlessly with your next dance mix. The shrill and staccato synths towards the end of the song are a nice touch to give more body to this record.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Next up is Tems, whose latest single "Not An Angel" once again shows why she's such a revered artist these days. The production here makes a lot out of a little when it comes to its frenetic percussive elements, something that her vocals and the guitar leads help to balance out and make more engaging. Also on our R&B Season update is a new release from SAFE, the track "Don't Call Me Selfish." This is more of a woozy and trap-inspired offering, whose high-pitched vocals contribute to a hazy and sensual sound.

Rounding out our new picks is the song "Nothing Else Feels The Same" by LOONY, which sounds like a classic soul record from years ago. Finally, we wanted to shout out Amaal Nuux's newest song, "Celebration," for a dancehall swing and harmonic display that fits its title. Let us know what your favorite release of these was in the comments down below, and also what we missed from this week. Check out our R&B Season playlist above and stay posted on HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.

