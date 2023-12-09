Tems Is Cutting Her Losses On Her New Single "Not An Angel"

Tems has been developing a name for herself. The Nigerian-born multi-talented singer started releasing material to streaming back in 2018. However, things really started to take off for her around 2020 when she released her debut project, For Broken Ears. In terms of ingratiating herself with hip-hop listeners, Tems got a lot of people talking with her feature on Future's 2022 record. That of course, was his album I NEVER LIKED YOU.

She landed on one of the hits from it, "WAIT FOR U," with Drake. Before that, the 28-year-old also appeared on Drizzy's 2021 tape, Certified Lover Boy. She provided her stunning voice on "Fountains." Besides a few high-profile placements, Tems usually is quiet when it comes to new material.

Listen To "Not An Angel" By Tems

Which is why it is exciting to talk about a new track. She has just come through with a self-confident ballad called "Not An Angel." It features production from one of the most well-known Afro-beat producers, Sarz. He also just dropped a new track with Gunna and Asake. "Not An Angel" sees Tems sing about leaving a one-sided relationship. It is a powerful song about leaving someone who just takes and takes and having the mental strength to go through with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

’Cause I'm not an angel

I’m just a girl that knows the truth

And I couldn't save you (Nah, nah)

You couldn't see what I've been through

I’ll cut my losses in peace

I don't need nothin' else from you

