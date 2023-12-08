Doja Cat Announced As Headliner Of Rock In Rio Lisbon Festival

Doja Cat is having a major 2023. Earlier this year she released her new album Scarlet after a controversy-soaked series of singles leading up to the record. Despite the controversy, she managed to score one of her biggest hits to date in "Paint The Town Red" which is still in the top 10 of the Hot 100 months after its release. Starting in late October she took off on the Scarlet arena tour which sees her playing headlining shows across North America alongside guests like Doechii and Ice Spice.

But she won't be done playing major shows even after the tour ends later this month. She was just announced as the headlining act at next year's Rock In Rio festival in Lisbon, Portugal. The festival already has an impressive roster with pop sensations like Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran on board as well as major rock acts like Scorpions and Evanescence. In the announcement of Doja Cat's inclusion on the roster, the festival expressed significant excitement. "To have Doja Cat headlining our lineup for the first time in Portugal is a privilege! It’s going to be four days of great joy to recharge the energy of everyone who passes through the City of Rock," their claim reads. Check out the full announcement below.

Doja Cat Joins Ed Sheeran And Camila Cabello At Rock In Rio

Earlier this month, Doja Cat made an apology to her fans after a concert. She had reportedly been performing despite illness including a show in New Jersey. After the concert she took to social media to apologize to fans after what she saw as an underwhelming performance that wasn't up to her standards.

Despite her apology, many fans online expressed that they actually found the show a lot of fun and didn't think she had anything to be sorry for in the first place. What do you think of Doja Cat headlining the Rock In Rio festival in Lisbon? Let us know in the comment section below.

