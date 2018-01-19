portugal
- MusicDoja Cat Announced As Headliner Of Rock In Rio Lisbon FestivalDoja will bring her new album "Scarlet" to the fest next year. By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Taken Out Of Portugal Starting LineupPortugal still came through with a 6-1 victory.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearRihanna Waves To Fans Filming Her At Rolling Loud In Portugal: WatchEarlier this month, the new mother hit up Wireless Music Festival in the U.K., and now she's stepping out to support her boyfriend again.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRolling Loud Announces Portugal Lineup: J. Cole, Future, A$AP Rocky, & MoreRolling Loud has announced the lineup for Portugal, including headliners J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, and Future.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky, Future, Wiz Khalifa, Meek Mill & More Sign On For Rolling Loud PortugalDaBaby, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, and others are all confirmed as well.By Alex Zidel
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Served Lawsuit In Las Vegas Rape CaseThe case has been moved from Nevada to Federal court.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B, Future & Pusha-T To Headline 2019 Primavera Festival LineupHip-hop's finest are landing in foreign markets!By Devin Ch
- SongsIAMDDB Shares "Watrfall" Music VideoIAMDDB ushers in weekend vibes with "Watrfall."By Milca P.
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo To Miss Portugal Games Amid Rape AllegationsRonaldo to miss games against Poland & Scotland this month.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Responds To Rape Allegations: "Fake News""They want to promote my name. It's normal."By Milca P.
- MusicMadonna Is Hung Up Over New Music, Thinks It's FormulaicMadonna thinks "everyone sounds the same."By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicMadonna's Not Impressed With New Music: "Everyone Sounds The Same"Madonna's not here for the latest musical offerings. By Chantilly Post
- SportsNapoli Passed On Cristiano Ronaldo Due To Risk Of Bankruptcy: ReportRonaldo's wage demands were the X factor.By Devin Ch
- Society"Shot On iPhone" Trailers Celebrate Soccer Culture Around The GlobeSoccer around the world.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo In Talks With Facebook For $10 Million DocuseriesCristiano Ronaldo is diversifying his portfolio.By Devin Ch
- SportsReal Madrid Consider Selling Cristiano Ronaldo For €100m To Juventus"The Old Lady" tables a generous bid for Cristiano Ronaldo.By Devin Ch
- SportsWorld Cup: Round Of 16 Matches, TV Schedule & More16 teams remain in the 2018 World Cup.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWorld Cup: Did "The Simpsons" Predict 2018 Final Back In 1997?Did The Simpsons do it again?By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRonaldo's Sleep Disrupted By Noisy Iran Fans Outside Of HotelIranian fans try to give their team an edge against Portugal. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Records Hat Trick vs. SpainPortugal vs Spain lived up to the hype.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Agrees To Pay $21.8M In Tax Evasion CaseRonaldo avoids jail time in tax evasion case.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyPolice Find 1,600 Pounds Of Cocaine Inside Fresh PineapplesSmuggling drugs in a suitcase is so yesterday. By Chantilly Post