Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news quite a bit as of late. Of course, a lot of this has to do with the World Cup. However, there is also the interview he did with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo was upset with Manchester United for not playing him as much as he wanted.

He has since been released from the team, although now, it seems like he is having the same issue with his country. Yesterday, Portugal played against Switzerland in the Round of 16, and many noticed that Ronaldo was not a starter. For years, Ronaldo has always been a starter for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal aknowledges the fans after the match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 6, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo Benched

Some people felt as though this may have been a response to Ronaldo being upset over his substitution against South Korea. Head coach Fernando Santos revealed that he didn’t like Ronaldo’s attitude. However, he made sure to note that the decision against Switzerland had nothing to do with Ronaldo’s behavior.

Luckily, this move actually paid off big for Portugal. Ronaldo’s replacement was Goncalo Ramos, who scored a hat trick. The Portuguese side won the game by a score of 6-1, with Ronaldo coming on the pitch in the 73rd minute. Overall, Portugal seemingly made the correct tactical decision.

Pepe putting the armband on Cristiano Ronaldo's arm pic.twitter.com/z7BoOfwJzN — #1 Pessi Fan (@CR7Bxst) December 6, 2022

Heading into the next round, Portugal will get to play against Morocco. The Moroccans recently defeated Spain in penalty kicks, and they are a very dangerous side. That being said, perhaps we will see Ronaldo back in Portugal’s starting lineup, moving forward.

