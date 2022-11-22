Cristiano Ronaldo is heavily regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time. He has scored countless goals for his club team and his home country of Portugal. Additionally, he is currently at the World Cup, where he hopes to lead Portugal to a World Cup title.

Cristiano Ronaldo Vs. Man U

In the midst of all of this, Ronaldo has had major beef with Manchester United. The legend has been reduced to a bench player as his production has not been up to snuff. Of course, Ronaldo has been upset and has spoken out against the club.

Subsequently, Ronaldo even sent shots at Manchester United during an interview with Piers Morgan. He told the journalist that he feels completely betrayed and that the team is damaging him. This eventually led to a massive 1 million-Euro fine.

"I feel betrayed."



EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.



90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/nqp4mcXHB0 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022

Consequently, it appears as though Ronaldo has finally gotten what he’s wanted, all along. Today, Manchester United took to Twitter where they revealed that Ronaldo is officially out. He is now free to go wherever he wants, although we imagine he will wait until after the World Cup.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” Manchester United wrote. “Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.



The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

Overall, United was fairly graceful in its statement. Firstly, they were very complimentary of Ronaldo and thanked him for everything he has done. Moreover, they didn’t look to slander him, which they certainly could have done given his most recent statements.

Ronaldo will certainly be a hot commodity, moving forward. There are plenty of teams who could use his services, and we could even see him in the MLS, shortly. Hopefully, the soccer legend finds a new home soon.

