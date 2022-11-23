Cristiano Ronaldo has been making a lot of noise as of late. Just a few weeks ago, Ronaldo sat down with Piers Morgan for an interview about his career. This was a huge tell-all sitdown in which Ronaldo had numerous unfavorable things to say about Manchester United. Additionally, he even called to be released.

Cristiano Ronaldo Released

Consequently, Ronaldo was able to get exactly what he wanted. Just yesterday, Ronaldo was officially let go by Manchester United. Furthermore, the club released a statement about the move. Interestingly enough, they took the high road and wished him well.

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.



The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” Manchester United wrote. “Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Now, Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking for a new team. Unfortunately, that team will be without Ronaldo for a couple of games. According to TMZ, Ronaldo has been suspended for two games. This punishment stems from an incident in which he smashed a fan’s phone.

Ronaldo Suspended



Overall, this was an unfortunate incident as Ronaldo claims the teenage fan was filming his bloody leg. This happened back in April, although the soccer superstar apologized. Furthermore, he even paid for the phone and offered for the fan to come to watch a game. Moreover, the suspension comes from the Football Association which had been investigating this incident for some time.

La policía de Inglaterra investiga a Cristiano Ronaldo. Ayer le reventó el móvil a un niño con autismo tras perder contra el Everton. Su madre lo ha denunciado: "Es un matón, ha agredido a mi hijo". Millonarios consentidos que no saben perder. pic.twitter.com/nt55xFAFJZ — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) April 10, 2022

All-in-all, this has been a very weird time for Ronaldo. He has made numerous gaffs, and people are turning on him. However, he still has a whole army of fans who will defend his every move. That said, we can expect him to find a new team, very soon.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sports world. Also, let us know what you think of Ronaldo’s antics, in the comments below.

