Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best soccer players in the history of the world. Unfortunately, just like any other high-level athlete, he is seeing his eventual decline. The 37-year-old is not the player he once was. This has Manchester United bringing him off the bench for the foreseeable future.

Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks

As one can imagine, Ronaldo is not impressed with his current predicament. In his eyes, this is completely unfair. In fact, Ronaldo even spoke to Piers Morgan in a bombshell interview. Throughout this interview, Ronaldo got very honest about his time with Manchester United and even criticized his coaches, and the organization as a whole.

Making these sorts of comments when things aren’t going your way, is not a good look. Not to mention, there have been numerous times this season when Ronaldo has been a bad teammate. He has refused to come off of the bench at times. This has made some feel like he isn’t upholding his end of the bargain.

It should be noted that Ronaldo wanted out of Manchester United this past summer. He tried to get a transfer, but it was simply not possible. Needless to say, it feels like Ronaldo is doing this interview so he can get out of there quickly.

According to Metro.UK, Ronaldo is going to be fined upwards of 1 million euros for his comments. For Ronaldo, this is a drop in the bucket, although it’s a lot of money compared to the fines other athletes get. Manchester United is a legendary club, and they want to send a message.

Piers Morgan is getting a lot of juice from this Cristiano Ronaldo interview, and we’re sure he’s enjoying it. For now, however, it remains clear that Ronaldo and his club are on very bad terms.

