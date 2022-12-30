Cristiano Ronaldo has had a turbulent year in the soccer world. Of course, things had started to go badly with Manchester United as he ultimately got them to let him go. Overall, he was mad about his playing time and even accused them of betraying him.

Additionally, things went from bad to worse during the World Cup. Firstly, Portugal had him coming off of the bench in the knockout round. Secondly, his rival Lionel Messi won the World Cup thus ensuring himself as the GOAT of this generation.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal Looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo To Al-Nassr

The 37-year-old has subsequently been looking for a new team to play for. Over the past few weeks, there have been rumors that he would go play in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr FC. Today, those rumors were confirmed as the team announced they were signing him for two years at $200 million per year.

“History in the making,” the team wrote on Twitter. “This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves.”

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

Ronaldo went on to make a statement of his own, saying “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring.”

Cristiano Ronaldo on Al Nassr move: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring”. 🚨🇵🇹🇸🇦 #Ronaldo



“I’m very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success”. pic.twitter.com/MYaeO6rr4Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2022

Overall, a move to Saudi Arabia is quite shocking. However, it is hard to say no to that kind of immense salary. There is no doubt that Ronaldo will make an impact with that team, and we can’t wait to see how this all plays out.

Let us know what you think of Ronaldo’s decision, in the comments down below.

[Via]