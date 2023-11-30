Cristiano Ronaldo Hit With $1B Lawsuit For Promoting Binance NFTs

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in a $1 billion class-action lawsuit filed against the soccer star over his role in promoting NFTs for the embattled Binance cryptocurrency platform. The lawsuit, filed in Florida, claims that Ronaldo's promotion of Binance was "deceptive and unlawful" and led people to make costly and unsafe investments. Ronaldo is just the latest celebrity to be sued over their endorsement of NFTs.

"Evidence now reveals that Binance's fraud was only able to reach such heights through the offer and sale of unregistered securities, with the willing help and assistance of some of the wealthiest, powerful and recognized organizations and celebrities across the globe -- just like Defendant Ronaldo," the suit reads. Binance is currently under federal investigation for a litany of charges. In short, a years-long DoJ investigation has found that Binance and its top execs willfully ignored US law will knowingly allowing "bad actors" to use the crypto exchange. Charges include money laundering, operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, and ignoring US sanctions.

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Lashed If He Returns To Iran

However, this is not the first legal trouble that Ronaldo has found himself in this year. In October, Ronaldo was reportedly sentenced to 99 lashings in Iran over adultery charges. Ronaldo was Iran in September for an Asian Champions League match. While there, he was seen hugging Iranian painter Fatima Hamimi after she gifted him two paintings. According to Iranian law, it is a criminal offense to touch another woman while in a relationship. However, some outlets have noted that he could be pardoned if he expresses remorse for his actions.

Despite this, Ronaldo is not currently scheduled to play in Iran for the rest of the season. However, the possibility does remain. Two Iranian teams can still qualify for the knockout rounds of the AFC Champions League. If Al-Nassr was to draw either Sepahan or Persepolis, they would have to play a game in Iran. That could lead to an uncomfortable standoff over Ronaldo's past transgressions.

