Cristiano Ronaldo Could Face “Lashings” Over Iran Adultery Charges

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been sentenced to 99 lashings in Iran over adultery charges. Ronaldo was in the nation last month for an Asian Champions League match when he was seen hugging Iranian painter Fatima Hamimi after she gifted him two paintings. According to Iranian law, it is a criminal offense to touch another woman while in a relationship. However, some outlets have noted that he could be pardoned if he expresses remorse for his actions.

Ronaldo is not scheduled to play in Iran again for the rest of the season. However, that could potentially change if Al-Nassr were drawn against an Iranian team in the knockout stages of the Champions League. It's unclear if Hamimi will also face punishment for the interaction.

Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Seeking Title

Away from the troubling legal issues, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are firmly in the hunt for a domestic title. Despite going undefeated in their last seven games (6W, 1D), the team remains in third thanks to back-to-back losses to start the season. Ronaldo currently leads the team with 17 goals in 17 games. The Saudi Pro League is currently led by Al-Hilal, who are unbeaten through nine games. Al-Nassr will travel to Al-Hilal on November 30.

In other soccer news, Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney has returned to English football. Birmingham City FC, the English soccer club in which Tom Brady is a minority owner, hired Rooney as their new manager this week. Rooney, who left DC United of the MLS last weekend, replaces John Eustace, who was fired on Monday. "I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It's a project that gives me a sense of purpose. I can't wait to get started," Rooney said in a statement. Birmingham, who survived a relegation battle last season, is currently in sixth place in the EFL Championship. Furthermore, Rooney reportedly rejected a bid from a Saudi club to join Birmingham.

