Iran
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Could Face "Lashings" Over Iran Adultery ChargesRonaldo hugged an unmarried woman while visiting the nation last month.By Ben Mock
- SportsIran Soccer Team Protests Could Lead To Brutal PunishmentsIrananian players have showed immense bravery at the World Cup.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUSA Defeats Iran At The World Cup, Fans ReactUSA is going to the knockout round.By Alexander Cole
- SportsIran Soccer Team Threatened With "Violence & Torture"Iran players have been told they can no longer protest at the World CupBy Alexander Cole
- MusicIranian Rapper Allegedly Tortured By Government Over Protest SongToomaj Salehi urged Iranian's to protest a wrongful death. By Lamar Banks
- MusicSnoh Aalegra Breaks Down Her Ethnicity For The Last TimeSnoh Aalegra clears up any confusion about her ethnicity.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTrump Drops F-Bomb On Radio Show While Threatening Iran: ReportThe President received criticism about how he spoke on foreign relations with the Middle Eastern country.By Erika Marie
- Politics50 Cent Sends Iran A Message From Donald Trump After Arrest Warrant50 Cent predicts that an arrest warrant will do nothing for Donald Trump after Iran came for the President today.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDonald Trump Arrest Warrant Issued By IranAn arrest warrant has been issued for President Donald Trump in Iran for the drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsU.S. Army Discredits Text Messages Claiming Recipients Have Been Drafted For WarA little concerned for anyone who actually believed those texts.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsCardi B Dubs President Donald Trump A "Terrorist"Cardi B throws her support behind the people of Iran. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsTory Lanez Offers Thought-Provoking Take On Donald Trump & Iran WarTory Lanez thinks Trump's airstrike was conducted with the 2020 election in mind.By Alex Zidel
- RandomPeople Are Upset Over George Lopez's Joke About Bounty On Trump's HeadGeorge Lopez strikes again.By Milca P.
- RandomNigerian Government Responds To Cardi B's Call For Citizenship: "Doors Are Open"The Nigerian government is ready for Cardi's return.By Milca P.
- PoliticsU.S. Drone Strike That Killed General Soleimani Shown In Released Footage: ReportThe footage was released an an independant Iraqi television network.By Lynn S.
- MusicWaka Flocka Sympathizes With Troops Amidst Jokes About World War 3Waka's not messing with the memes. By Noah C