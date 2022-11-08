Friends and family Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi are fearing for the star’s life following claims that he was violently arrested after encouraging Iranians to protest. The 32-year old rapper was arrested last week for protesting the death of a woman who was killed by the police for not wearing her hijab in public.

According to Iranian media, Salehi now faces accusations of crimes that are punishable by death. Massive protests began in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who died on September 16 after being detained by “morality police” and taken to a “re-education center,” allegedly for not wearing her hijab properly.

In one of his protests songs, Salehi rapped, “Someone’s crime was that her hair was flowing in the wind. Someone’s crime was that he or she was brave and were outspoken.” His Uncle told reporters that the government and officers are not treating him well as he is detained. Sources also say that Toomaj was taken to an undisclosed location by troops, detaining him while he tried to cross the country’s western borders.

The rapper is being accused of “propagandistic activity against the government, cooperation with hostile governments and forming illegal groups with the intention of creating insecurity in the country.” News of Mahsa Amini’s death reportedly set off the largest bout of protests since 2009. The police claimed she had a heart attack and slipped into a coma. However, eyewitnesses and friends of the young woman, who were with her when she was detained, said Amini was severely beaten by officers with The Guidance Patrol.

Toomaj’s uncle went on to share, “We still do not know anything about Toomaj’s health condition. The family has tried very hard to even just hear his voice, but no one has given us any information about Toomaj. We don’t even know if Toomaj and his friends are alive or not.”

Our thoughts are with Salehi and his family at this time.

