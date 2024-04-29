Iranian Rapper Toomaj Salehi Sentenced To Death: What We Know

Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi was sentenced to death last weekend following his participation in national protests in 2022. He was first arrested that year during a series of uprisings after the death of 22 year-old Mahsa Amini. Iranian police arrested her for wearing a loose headscarf. She later passed away in their custody. Since then, Salehi has been in and out of prison, with his latest sentencing declared after his most recent arrest in November. Salehi often celebrates his Iranian heritage in his music and his lyrics often criticize the government.

The 33-year-old rapper’s lawyer, Amir Raesian, revealed his punishment in a tweet. “The primary court sentenced Toomaj Salehi to the harshest punishment, death, on the charge of ‘corruption on Earth,’” he wrote. The court’s ruling has made international headlines, with many public figures and news outlets covering the story and expressing support for the Iranian rapper. Here is what we know so far about Toomaj Salehi’s death sentence.

Time In Prison & Court Proceedings

Toomaj Salehi was first arrested in October 2022 after releasing music and posting on social media in response to Mahsa Amini’s death. The court sentenced him to three years and six months in prison. Following his arrest, Salehi revealed that he was tortured and spent 252 days in solitary confinement. According to a 2022 press release from the United Nations, he broke both his nose and several fingers and “severely damaged” his leg. CNN also reported that “there were also concerns that his court hearings were taking place behind closed doors without his lawyer present.”

In July 2023, a court in Isfahan, Iran sentenced Toomaj Salehi to six years in prison. They also banned him from making music for two years. The Iranian Supreme Court later uncovered flaws in Salehi's sentencing, which prompted his release on bail in November. He was once again arrested just two weeks later. According to Iranian pro-reform outlets Shargh and Entekhab, the Isfahan court “issued the maximum punishment of death,” reversing the Supreme Court’s ruling. CNN reported that state media announced that Salehi’s “sentence is subject for reduction by a pardoning committee if he appeals again.” As of now, he has yet to appeal.

An Unprecedented Ruling

Toomaj Salehi’s lawyer called his sentencing “unprecedented” as a Supreme Court ruling usually supersedes a lower court like Isfahan. The decision quickly made headlines in international news outlets and rapidly spread across social media. Many American organizations and public figures have condemned the court’s ruling to execute the Iranian rapper and activist. The Recording Academy wrote in a statement that they are “deeply troubled by the recent news regarding Toomaj Salehi."

No artist anywhere should have to fear for their life or livelihood when expressing themselves through their art," they continued. "Music is a powerful force for good in the world and is needed today more than ever. We stand with music creators around the globe who use their gifts to shed light on the human condition and will continue to work tirelessly to protect artistic freedom.”

Response To Sentencing

Meek Mill also shed light on the situation in a series of tweets. “Free Toomaj!” he wrote in one post and said “Got sentenced to death over a song free that man wtf” in the other. Also advocating for Salehi’s release on Twitter was the United States Office of the Special Envoy for Iran. “These are the latest examples of the regime’s brutal abuse of its own citizens, disregard for human rights, and fear of the democratic change the Iranian people seek,” they wrote.

The United Nations also issued a statement denouncing Salehi’s sentencing and demanding his release, as did a member of the German Parliament. Additionally, Iranian actors Arian Moayed, Maz Jobrani, and Nazanin Boniadi have expressed support for Salehi. They have been urging for his release since last year. The three partnered with Amnesty International, encouraging others to call for his release. “Toomaj has been arrested for the peaceful exercise of his human rights including the right to freedom of expression,” Boniadi said. For now, this is all we know about the sentencing of Toomaj Salehi. Be sure to check back in with HotNewHipHop for the latest updates.

