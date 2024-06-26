Iranian Rapper Toomaj Salehi Avoids Death Penalty After Protesting Government

The update follows worldwide protests.

Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi has avoided receiving a death sentence for protesting the government after the supreme court reportedly overturned a prior ruling. Salehi's attorney, Amir Raesian, announced the update in a post on X (formerly Twitter) as translated by Google.

"As expected, the Supreme Court avoided an irreparable judicial error," the post reads after translation. "The death sentence [#FreeToomaj] was violated and based on the appeal decision of the 39th branch of the Supreme Court, the case will be referred to the parallel branch for consideration. In its detailed ruling, the court branch, in addition to violating the death sentence, has reiterated that even the previous prison sentence (6 years and three months) did not comply with the rules of multiplicity of crimes and is contrary to Article 131 and is in excess of legal punishment."

Protesters Support Toomaj Salehi

Une femme brandit le portrait du rappeur Toomaj. Salehi accusé de corruption sur terre lors de la manifestation contre la répression en Iran rassemblant un millier d'iraniens le 8 Janvier 2023 à Lyon. (Photo by Robert Deyrail/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Salehi was initially arrested in 2022 after protesting the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody. After the incident, he dropped a song about the situation and encouraged his supporters to protest in response. Check out the latest update in the case below.

Following Salehi's sentencing, worldwide protests ensued. The Recording Academy even put up a statement condemning the Iranian government's actions. "The Recording Academy is deeply troubled by the recent news regarding Toomaj Salehi," they wrote. "No artist anywhere should have to fear for their life or livelihood when expressing themselves through their art. Music is a powerful force for good in the world and is needed today more than ever. We stand with music creators around the globe who use their gifts to shed light on the human condition and will continue to work tirelessly to protect artistic freedom."