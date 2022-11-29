Iran has been one of the most talked about teams at the World Cup. A big reason for that is the fact that the team is representing a country in the midst of conflict. Protests have broken out in the country over the treatment of women. Consequently, numerous protesters have been sentenced to death for their actions.

In their first game against England, Iran refused to sing their National Anthem prior to the game. Subsequently, they ended up losing by a score of 6-2. It was clear that that team was feeling the pressure, especially with the potential consequences back home.

Mehdi Taremi of IR Iran in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Iran Told To Stop Protesting

According to reports from CNN, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps spoke to the team and told them to immediately stop protesting. In fact, the entire Iran World Cup squad was threatened with violence and torture. Their families were reportedly implicated in these threats, which showcases how serious this is.

Today, Iran is going to be taking on the United States. If Iran wins or ties, they will move on to the Round of 16. However, if they lose, they will have to go home. No matter what, the team has shown a ton of resiliency, and it seems like they have a chance to surprise a few people.

Joe Rodon of Wales controls the ball against Sardar Azmoun of IR Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Overall, this is a very distressing story for everyone involved. The Iran team wanted to make a statement, but in the end, their own government is getting in their way. Hopefully, their bravery will be remembered.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]