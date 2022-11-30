Yesterday, Iran played USA at the World Cup and ended up losing by a score of 1-0. The Iranian soccer team only needed a tie to advance to the round of 16, however, it will be the Americans taking that spot instead. Overall, it was a heartbreaking loss for the squad.

This is especially true as the Iranian players had to demonstrate immense bravery throughout their games. With protests, beatings, and executions going on back home, the players opted to not sing their anthem against England. Subsequently, the players were all told to stop protesting, otherwise, they could be subjected to harsh beatings.

Ramin Rezaeian of Iran in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Iran Players Head Back Home

Now, in a report from Kenneth R. Timmerman of the New York Post, players from Iran could face harsh consequences. This could involve arrests, as well as beatings. Needless to say, it is very scary.

“I would be afraid of arrest,” Timmerman said. “Even if they had won, they would have been arrested, soundly beaten, and warned, ‘Don’t ever do this again.'”

On the flipside of this, the Middle East Institute’s Fatemeh Aman thinks the Iranian government will have to show self control. “You can’t arrest the entire national team at the same time, you can’t do that,” she said.

Saeid Ezatolahi of Iran in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Moving forward, the World Cup group stage is still ongoing. By Saturday, the round of 16 games will have begun. As for Iran, many fans from around the world will remember their bravery and how they fought hard in their games.

