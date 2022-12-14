world cup
- SportsLSU's Hailey Van Lith Named To 3x3 World Cup TeamThere are some big name stars heading to Vienna to rep the US in 3x3.By Ben Mock
- SportsDrake Sings Argentina's World Cup Song At LollapaloozaLa Mosca Tse-Tse's "Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar" was the unofficial anthem for the nation's successful World Cup run, but just because Drizzy played it doesn't mean there wasn't controversy.
By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsEminem Rejected $8 Million Offer To Perform At World CupWhile Eminem's no stranger to million dollar deals, it seems some still don't pan out to see the light of day.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsSoccer Legend Pelé Passes Away At 82RIP Pelé.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureSalt Bae Banned From 2023 L.A. Rolling Loud After World CupRolling Loud (jokingly) bans Salt Bae from their L.A. festival in March. By Aron A.
- SportsSalt Bae's World Cup Antics Lead To Swift Reaction From FIFASalt Bae By Alexander Cole
- SportsLionel Messi Breaks Record For Most Liked Instagram PostThat's right, Messi surpassed the egg.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSalt Bae Roasted For Clout-Chasing At The World CupNot a great look for Salt Bae.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLionel Messi's Wife Antonella Helps Celebrate World Cup WinLionel Messi's wife Antonella looked nervous throughout the Final.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosLil Baby Shares Video For “The World Is Yours To Take”Lil Baby has shared the music video for his 2022 FIFA World Cup track.By Cole Blake
- SportsWorld Cup: Lionel Messi Breaks Silence On Huge WinLionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe put on a show yesterday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDrake Loses $1 Million Bet On Argentina & France In World CupAfter an incredibly close game, Drizzy unfortunately lost big.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsWorld Cup Star Richarlison Gets Massive Neymar TattooRicharlison's new tattoo also features Ronaldo and himself.By Alexander Cole
- SongsFrench Montana Delivers World Cup Anthem For MoroccoFrench Montana showed his Moroccan pride this week with a new song called "Morocco."By Alexander Cole
- SportsFrance Reaches World Cup Final, Joins ArgentinaThe World Cup Final is set.By Alexander Cole