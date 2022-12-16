This year’s World Cup has featured numerous heroes from various different countries. One such hero was none other than Brazil’s Richarlison. While Neymar is the superstar of the team, it was Richarlison who had an amazing tournament. However, it wasn’t enough to help the team get past the quarter-final.

Regardless, Richarlison ended the tournament with three goals, and fans were impressed with his showing. Subsequently, Richarlison will be someone to watch out for in 2026, as the World Cup goes to United States, Canada, and even Mexico.

Richarlison of Brazil in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Richarlison’s World Cup Tat

Following the team’s loss to Croatia, Richarlison decided to get a tattoo inspired by some of Brazil’s best players. In the Instagram post below from Inked Central, you can see that this tattoo includes himself, Neymar, and the Brazilian legend, Ronaldo.

There is even a message from Pele here, which makes it that much better. Overall, the tattoo is incredibly impressive as it features a realistic style. PK and Dom Tattoo were the artists behind this piece, and it is remarkable what they were able to do on Richarlison’s back.

For many, this display of pride might be a bit too much. After all, who gets a tattoo of their own face on their body? However, tattoos are personal to the people who get them, and it’s clear that this meant a lot to the Brazilian star. Neymar is a beloved teammate of his, while Ronaldo and Pele are both World Cup winners.

While they may have been sent home early, there is no doubt that Brazil will be in the running to win next time around. They are perpetual contenders, and they are currently building a squad that can contend with anyone. Only time will tell whether Richarlison and Neymar can become champions of the world.

