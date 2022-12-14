Overall, this year’s World Cup has been phenomenal. Throughout the tournament, there have been plenty of amazing upsets and goals. If you are a soccer fan, there is no doubt that you have been blessed with a fantastic tournament. Not to mention, there were a few firsts.

For example, Morocco became the first African nation to make the semi-finals. Consequently, they had to take on a powerhouse country like France. This was a game that fans were keeping an eye on, and today, it took place in Al Khor, Qatar.

Randal Kolo Muani of France celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

France Makes World Cup Final

Unfortunately, the fairytale story for Morocco came to an end today. Although they gave it their all, France was just too good as they won the match by a score of 2-0. Subsequently, they will get to play against the likes of Argentina in the World Cup Final.

Yesterday, Argentina was able to beat Croatia by a score of 3-0. It was an incredible performance for the team, especially with Lionel Messi leading the way. Messi has a chance to win his first-ever World Cup, and to do it against France would be that much sweeter.

Theo Hernandez of France celebrates scoring the opening goal with Kylian Mbappe of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

For all of the fans out there who want to watch this game, you will be able to do so as of Sunday at 10 AM EST. It is sure to be one of the best World Cup Finals ever.

