Like many of us, French Montana has been watching the World Cup closely. One of the biggest surprises of the tournament has been the Moroccan National Team. Firstly, they were able to win their group which featured Belgium, Croatia, and Canada.

Additionally, they upset Spain in the Round of 16. From there, they defeated Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese in the Quarter-Finals. This was a complete shock to the soccer world as Morocco is the first African nation to make it to the final four. However, French Montana seemingly knew this was their destiny, all along.

French is of Moroccan descent, and he can’t get enough of what his team is accomplishing right now. As it stands, Morocco has only given up one goal all tournament, and it was an own-goal against Canada. Overall, Morocco looks like it has a real chance of winning the tournament, although they need to get past France later this week.

French Montana Celebrates.

For now, however, French Montana is focusing on his team’s latest win. In fact, on Saturday night, French took to the streets of New York and Times Square. While there, he was front and center for a Moroccan celebration. Numerous fans of the team were celebrating every which way, and it was truly incredible to see. You can just tell how much all of this means to the country.

For any country, going far in the World Cup is a huge accomplishment. These tournaments can be insanely unpredictable, and Morocco’s success is further proof of that. However, it is important to note that they have played some impeccable team defense that should be commended and respected by every other team

As it stands, the only teams left are Morocco, France, Argentina, and Croatia. Most fans believe a France Vs. Argentina final is inevitable, although no one can count out the Moroccans.

