Today, Team USA needed to win against Iran in order to make it to the knockout stage of the World Cup. In their first game, they ended up tying Wales by a score of 1-1. Additionally, they played England in the second game and managed a 0-0 draw.
Consequently, they came into today’s game with 2 points. Thanks to a win against Wales, Iran came into the match with 3. All they needed to do was tie the U.S. and they would advance. This was especially true as England demolished Wales by a mark of 3-0.
USA Wins
Unfortunately for Iran, it was Team USA who came through with the victory. Overall, it was a great game from the Americans who were dominant from the jump. Near the end of the first half, Christian Pulisic scored a massive goal which gave his team the win. However, Pulisic was injured in the process and his injury status is up in the air.
Subsequently, fans from the United States were overcome with joy. Defeating Iran was always going to be difficult. Furthermore, the Iranians were pressing hard near the end of the game, and it didn’t look like the Americans would hang on. However, they were able to make it through.
In the tweets below, you can see the crowds of Americans who celebrated the win. Additionally, you can find Twitter reactions from the winning side. As you can imagine, there was plenty of patriotism to go around.
In the next round, the Americans will get to play the Netherlands. It will be an incredibly difficult matchup which means Pulisic will be needed. The game goes down on Saturday at 9 AM EST.
