Today, Team USA needed to win against Iran in order to make it to the knockout stage of the World Cup. In their first game, they ended up tying Wales by a score of 1-1. Additionally, they played England in the second game and managed a 0-0 draw.

Consequently, they came into today’s game with 2 points. Thanks to a win against Wales, Iran came into the match with 3. All they needed to do was tie the U.S. and they would advance. This was especially true as England demolished Wales by a mark of 3-0.

Christian Pulisic of United States is attended to after scoring their team’s first goal past Alireza Beiranvand of IR Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

USA Wins

Unfortunately for Iran, it was Team USA who came through with the victory. Overall, it was a great game from the Americans who were dominant from the jump. Near the end of the first half, Christian Pulisic scored a massive goal which gave his team the win. However, Pulisic was injured in the process and his injury status is up in the air.

PULISIC PUTS THE USMNT ON TOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@USMNT pic.twitter.com/nkcQ5DDU0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Subsequently, fans from the United States were overcome with joy. Defeating Iran was always going to be difficult. Furthermore, the Iranians were pressing hard near the end of the game, and it didn’t look like the Americans would hang on. However, they were able to make it through.

In the tweets below, you can see the crowds of Americans who celebrated the win. Additionally, you can find Twitter reactions from the winning side. As you can imagine, there was plenty of patriotism to go around.

The Kansas City FIFA #WorldCupWatchParty celebrates the @USMNT advancing to the knockout stage moments after the final whistle blew! 🔥 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HN11AHmv7P — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

The pain of that 2017 night in Trinidad is what makes this moment so special.



A redemption story like no other.



Best part is… Not. Done. Yet. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/vCQ50XVzxE — Zach Vogt (@ZachVogt30) November 29, 2022

Pulisic after his hospital visit pic.twitter.com/FFYuzXWQnD — Sean 🇺🇸 (@SeanCD30) November 29, 2022

In the next round, the Americans will get to play the Netherlands. It will be an incredibly difficult matchup which means Pulisic will be needed. The game goes down on Saturday at 9 AM EST.

