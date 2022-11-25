Coming into the World Cup in Qatar, very few people were giving Team USA much of a chance. It is easy to see why when you consider how the team couldn’t even qualify for the World Cup in 2018. This was seen as a huge embarrassment, and there wasn’t much hope this time around.

In their very first game, they ended up with a tie against Wales. However, this was a terrible result seeing as though England defeated Iran 6-2. Goal differential and getting a full three points is paramount in getting passed the group stage, and the team put itself in a hole early.

USA Vs. England

Additionally, they were tasked with playing England today. This was going to be a massive test of their strength, as England could win the tournament. Although England showed some strength today, the U.S. was just as good if not better at points. As a result, USA manged to come away with a 0-0 tie.

The US and England finish in 0-0 draw, in just their third match in World Cup history. pic.twitter.com/FV4cp4pF0M — America Globe (@AmericaGlobe) November 25, 2022

🚨 Named Man of the Match



Congratulations, Christian Pulisic.



🇺🇸💙 pic.twitter.com/HWHsQqHTx3 — Jackson Chelsea 🇦🇷 (@JacksonChelse17) November 25, 2022

Christian Pulisic was the Player of the Match which was huge for the United States side. Unfortunately, this still puts the team in a bad spot, going forward. Simply put, they need a win against Iran. If they get one, they will have five points, which is more than Wales can score, even with a win against England. Subsequently, Iran would have three points after a loss to the Americans, which would put USA in the knockout stage. However, if America ties against Iran or loses, then their World Cup hopes are over.

As for England, they are probably going to make it no matter what. Their goal differential is at plus four, which means a loss to Wales probably won’t hurt them that much. As long as they lose by less than four goals, they will be just fine. Meanwhile, England fans were upset about the draw, while American fans were quite impressed.

Fan Reactions

England fans were less than thrilled with The Three Lions' draw with the #USMNT in their #FIFAWorldCup showdown 😅



🎥 @FirstEditionpic.twitter.com/MVRrWLuYFj — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 25, 2022

WHY USA TALKING SO MUCH SHIT WIN A WORLD CUP THEN TALK — Freddy_redpath (@redpath_freddy) November 25, 2022

BREAKING: USMNT all get Mazda Miata’s for #england tie pic.twitter.com/rdwD7J5WAH — Graham Sacks (@grahamsacks_) November 25, 2022

Christian Pulisic when he’s not playing RB pic.twitter.com/VboX8CGEtg — Pulisicfc22 (@pulisicfc22) November 25, 2022

someone fully said "I thought the Americans were supposed to be good at shootinng" #ENGUSA : pic.twitter.com/Q0SUXef6k3 — aera (@whoisaera_) November 25, 2022

With America’s next game against Iran, a lot will be at stake. Whether or not they pull through, has yet to be determined. Let us know if you think Team USA can pull it off, in the comments below.

