Lionel Messi Leads Argentina To World Cup Final
This will be Messi’s second World Cup Final in three tournaments.
Lionel Messi is considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all-time. If you were to ask fans, they would say it comes down to a battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. However, in the last year or two, Messi has shown that he is the true GOAT as he continues to play at a high level.
In the World Cup, Messi has been the go-to player for Argentina, while Ronaldo rode the bench in the knockout stage. Ronaldo’s side lost to Morocco over the weekend, while Messi and Argentina are off to the Finals. This is all thanks to a win against Croatia today.
Lionel Messi Goes Off
During today’s game, Messi scored the opening goal which came on a penalty kick. Later in the match, Messi helped set up Julian Alvarez for the team’s third goal. Overall, he was just fantastic, and he has been showing himself to be on a mission for that title.
Back in 2014, Messi and his Argentinian side made it to the Finals of the World Cup in Brazil. However, they ultimately lost to a strong German squad in extra time. Now, Messi will have an opportunity to avenge this result as he will either take on Morocco or France on Sunday.
For his efforts, Messi was able to win man of the match for the fourth time this tournament. That is another massive accomplishment for the Argentinian star, and we cannot wait to see what he has in store for the Final.
