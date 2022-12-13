Lionel Messi is considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all-time. If you were to ask fans, they would say it comes down to a battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. However, in the last year or two, Messi has shown that he is the true GOAT as he continues to play at a high level.

In the World Cup, Messi has been the go-to player for Argentina, while Ronaldo rode the bench in the knockout stage. Ronaldo’s side lost to Morocco over the weekend, while Messi and Argentina are off to the Finals. This is all thanks to a win against Croatia today.

Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrate after the team’s victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi Goes Off

During today’s game, Messi scored the opening goal which came on a penalty kick. Later in the match, Messi helped set up Julian Alvarez for the team’s third goal. Overall, he was just fantastic, and he has been showing himself to be on a mission for that title.

Back in 2014, Messi and his Argentinian side made it to the Finals of the World Cup in Brazil. However, they ultimately lost to a strong German squad in extra time. Now, Messi will have an opportunity to avenge this result as he will either take on Morocco or France on Sunday.

How is it even conceivable that there is a footballer who is currently better than Lionel Messi in the world? How are you possibly thinking that? Messi made Gvardiol look like an average 2nd division-caliber of player today😂



Alvarez Argentina Scaloni Dybala Di Maria De Paul

For his efforts, Messi was able to win man of the match for the fourth time this tournament. That is another massive accomplishment for the Argentinian star, and we cannot wait to see what he has in store for the Final.

Let us know if you think Messi is winning his first World Cup, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

Most goals + assists at the World Cup since 1966:



🇩🇪 19 – Miroslav Klose

🇧🇷 19 – Ronaldo

🇦🇷 19 – Lionel Messi 🆕



One more for the record. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KnGl0sMWhR — Squawka (@Squawka) December 13, 2022

