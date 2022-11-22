Heading into this World Cup, Lionel Messi and Argentina were favored to go very far. Of course, Messi is one of the best to ever do it, and Argentina is the strongest South American side. Interestingly, Messi has underperformed at the World Cup at times, so there was some concern that they might choke.

Argentina Falls To Saudi Arabia

Unfortunately, choke is exactly what they did. Despite a first-half penalty kick goal by Messi, the Argentinians still lost. They were up against Saudi Arabia, who were huge underdogs in the match. Subsequently, Argentina didn’t respect their opponent, which led to a massive loss. Now, the Saudi team are being celebrated, and it is well deserved.

SAUDI ARABIA SHOCK THE WORLD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tOFvllbfeD — 433 (@433) November 22, 2022

SAUDI ARABIA CAME TO CRASH THE PARTY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XaeuzDjT5s — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 22, 2022

Consequently, Argentina is now at the bottom of its group which also features the likes of Poland and Mexico. The next two games will be huge as they need to win in order to make it to the knockout round. If they don’t get there, it will be one of the worst performances in the country’s history.

Lionel Messi Roasted

As is typically the case during huge upsets, the losing side’s biggest star took quite a bit of slander. This is something that is par for the course in the sports world, and it definitely will not change anytime soon. However, Messi still has a chance to change people’s minds over the course of the next week.

In the tweets below, you will find some hilarious analysis in regard to Messi. He ultimately caused a turnover that led to Saudi Arabia’s first goal. Furthermore, aside from that penalty kick, he didn’t get to do very much.

Messi woke up feeling DANGEROUS vs Saudi Arabia 🥶🥶



– 1 lucky pen (pessi)😈😈

– 0 assists 😱😱

– 0 key passes 🐐🐐

– 13 offsides 💯💯

– 23675 field scans📡📡

– 73 km walked 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️

– 1963 Times lost possession 🤦‍♂️ 🤦‍♂️

– 1 disappointed wife 🤥🤥



-Better than Al-Shehri? — 🆎 (@GSTreyy) November 22, 2022

Are we going to forget Lionel Messi losing the ball that led to Saudi Arabia scoring the equaliser??? If this was Ronaldo we would never hear the end of it.pic.twitter.com/A3M0o7m27A — Mu. (@FutbolMuu) November 22, 2022

Lionel Messi has scored just 12 Open Play Goals in 54 Games over 11 Major International Tournaments pic.twitter.com/CmPgSPtsLd — AllThingsSeleção ™ (@SelecaoTalk) November 22, 2022

Argentina: We have a 36 matches unbeaten streak, no team can stop us. Lionel Messi is the 🐐



Saudi Arabia:

pic.twitter.com/LNLyVcLXwB — trey 〽️ (@honest_papito) November 22, 2022

Moving forward, Argentina will have to work itself out of a massive hole. It will be a difficult task, however, the fact that they have two weaker opponents to go is encouraging. Either way, Saudi Arabia should have been an easy win, and they squandered it.

