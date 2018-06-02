croatia
- SportsLionel Messi Leads Argentina To World Cup FinalThis will be Messi's second World Cup Final in three tournaments.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesKate Winslet Hospitalized After On-Set Accident In CroatiaKate Winslet has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure following a recent on-set accident.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Remembers "Heartbreaking & Terrifying" Racist Encounter In CroatiaIn her newly released memoir, Gabrielle Union reveals that she and a group of friends experienced a racist encounter in Croatia in 2019.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsFIFA Reveals Its "Top 10 Goals" Of The 2018 World CupThe best of the best of the best of the best.By Devin Ch
- SportsConor McGregor Says He Attended World Cup Final As Vladimir Putin's Special GuestHe has pictures to prove it.By Devin Ch
- SportsFrance Claims 2018 World Cup, Pussy Riot Invades Pitch In 52nd MinuteHow will you remember the 2018 FIFA World Cup final?By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWill Smith & Nicky Jam Set To Perform For FIFA World Cup Closing CeremonyWill Smith is having a good year. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsFrance vs. Croatia: The Complete Breakdown Of The 2018 World Cup FinalForget a prediction: This is how both teams can influence the outcome of the 2018 World Cup Final.By Devin Ch
- SportsWorld Cup: Croatia Defeats England In Overtime ThrillerRecapping the thrilling World Cup semifinal between England and Croatia.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWorld Cup Semifinal: England vs Croatia Start Time & OddsWho will take on France in the World Cup Final?By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWorld Cup Reporter For The BBC Drugged & Robbed In MoscowIt ain't safe on the block, not even for the press.By Devin Ch
- Sports2018 FIFA World Cup: The Very Best Memes From The Round Of 16The Quarterfinals were full of meme-ready material.By Devin Ch
- SportsWorld Cup 2018: Argentina At Risk Of Elimination After 3-0 Loss To CroatiaCroatia moves on, while Argentina's left on life support. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWizkid Squashes Rumor He Was Set To Perform At FIFA World CupWho said what & where?By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWill Ferrell-Produced Comedy "Ibiza" May Be Sued By The Real Ibiza IslandIbiza residents aren't too happy about the new Netflix comedy.By Matthew Parizot