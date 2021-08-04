france
- SportsHosts For 2030 & 2034 Winter Olympics RevealedThe French Alps and Salt Lake City will each host an Olympiad next decade.By Ben Mock
- Music21 Savage Enjoys Paris After Getting His Green Card21 has some shows in Europe.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureQuavo Enjoys Luxurious "$100K Glizzy" In FranceQuavo continues to honor his fallen collaborator and nephew wherever he goes.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsSwizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Pharrell, And More Celebrates Producer's 45th Birthday In Blowout Party At French ChateauThe party was hosted in a mansion and sponsored by Hennessy.By Ben Mock
- SportsRudy Gobert Has Bizzare, NSFW Reaction To Making First-Ever Three-PointerGobert felt VERY strongly about this career milestone.By Ben Mock
- ViralThe Weeknd Greeted By A Massive Crowd Of Fans Outside France HotelAbel's breaking attendance records even for crowds of fans on city streets.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Prefers French Paparazzi, Says They Ensure Celebs "Look Nice" In PhotosCardi B thinks American paparazzi are "mean."By Caroline Fisher
- PoliticsProtests Continue Across France Over Murdered TeenFrance is having a watershed moment in regard to police violence.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearBeyonce & Jay-Z Play Uno & Take Beautiful Photos Together During France TripThe Carters are enjoying their time in Europe between Bey's "RENAISSANCE" World Tour shows.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Shoots Music Video At Nice Stadium In France: Watch"UTOPIA" is coming.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsDrake Loses $1 Million Bet On Argentina & France In World CupAfter an incredibly close game, Drizzy unfortunately lost big.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsFrance Reaches World Cup Final, Joins ArgentinaThe World Cup Final is set.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBronny James Jr. Posterizes Opponent In France, LeBron ReactsBronny continues to impress.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Spotted With Mystery WomanJamie Foxx was spotted with a mystery woman while aboard a yacht on the French Riviera. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsTyson Fury Tries To Kick Taxi After Dispute With DriverTyson Fury found himself in a predicament while in Cannes.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCardi B Gifted Beautiful Hermés Birkin Bag While Attending Paris Fashion WeekCardi B appears to be having the time of her life while in Paris.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePost Malone Says “Thank You” To French Firefighters Who Saved His VineyardPosty was dining in the South of France when he ran into a group of firefighters who had saved his vineyard last month.By Hayley Hynes
- GramLil Baby Talks Paris Arrest: "The Whole World Was Texting & DMing Me"He also shared that he was starving but declined the offer to eat a bowl of rice with milk while inside.By Erika Marie