Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Pharrell, And More Celebrates Producer’s 45th Birthday In Blowout Party At French Chateau

Iconic music producer Swizz Beatz has turned 45 in style. Swizz celebrated the milestone party with a French chateau blowout with his wife Alicia Keys, his mother, and equally iconic producer Pharrell. The whole event was hosted and sponsored by Hennessey. The event was held at Chateau Margaux just outside of Bordeaux. The iconic brewery provides a delightful spread of French wine, fresh fish, and more.

“The love for my 45 made me feel ultra alive ! Thank you everyone for the love and blessings !!!!” he said in the caption of his Instagram video posted on Saturday (September 16). “Thank you @hennessy for hosting me & my family at your amazing castle. The Biggest thank you to my amazing thoughtful wife for setting up this 1 of 1 night @aliciakeys Life begins at the end of your comfort zone ! @de_bethune @ferrariusa @chateaumargaux and my friends that came from around the world I love you all !” Swizz wrote on Instagram.

Swizz Beatz Links Up With Lil Durk

Swizz enjoyed another, more low-key birthday link-up with Lil Durk and India Royale. Along with Keys, the quartert linked up for dinner and vibes. People were confused but supportive of the link-up. "Such a random link up but fuck it black excellence," one commentator wrote on the collab. It's unclear if Lil Durk and his partner joined Swizz and co in France. Meanwhile, Durk posted up with Royale with some sweet pictures showing how affectionate they are for each other.

Meanwhile, he recently took to social media to share a sweet new photo from vacation. His son Genesis is seen posing alongside the late DMX's son, Exodus. The seven and 8-year-old hit matching poses while chilling on the beach. "DMX & SWIZZ BEATZ on vaca," the artist wrote alongside a series of emojis. As expected, social media users are chiming in on the adorable shot, and wondering, "When is the collab coming?"

