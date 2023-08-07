Swizz Beatz Makes Fun Of Alicia Keys For Wanting Carrots In The Club

In a new video posted to Instagram yesterday, Swizz Beatz is driving around with Alicia Keys. When Swizz first points the camera in her direction she doesn’t even want to look at it, probably because she knows what’s coming. In between laughter, Swizz tells the story of the pair at the club, when Keys tried to order carrots instead of a drink. Though she tries to defend herself, responding “I was hungry,” Swizz clearly has his mind made up. In the caption of the post, he writes “The white side is in full effect again” and follows it with a number of carrot emojis.

Fans in the comments were mixed with some coming to Alicia Keys’ defense. “I’m her defense, if they have wings they should have carrots,” says the top comment on the post. Another similar argument says “I feel her tho like if y’all got food in the club why y’all don’t got Carrots or Celery? That’s basic sides to wings & I know they got wings in da club.” Others in the comments are more aligned with Swizz. “lmaooooooooooo girl u better go ask for sum lemon pepper wings,” says another top comment. Finally, one of the top comments on the post ignores the debate entirely and takes the chance to point out how good Keys looks. “She looks like she hasn’t aged at all,” it reads.

Swizz Beatz Clowning Alicia Keys

Last month Alicia Keys fell victim to the increasingly hostile concert trend of fans throwing objects at performers. During an incident where this happened, Swizz Beatz’s son Genesis got on stage to defend his mom from fans throwing objects. Afterward, Swizz had high praise for his son’s actions.

Swizz Beatz was also one that reached out to Gillie Da Kid following the tragic passing of his son late last month. Many rap legends from across the genre poured out love for Gillie and his son during such difficult times. Who do you think is right between Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys? Let us know in the comment section below.

