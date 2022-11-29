alicia keys
- MusicBoosie Badazz Doubles Down On Usher Super Bowl CriticismsHe also claims that the encounter wasn't planned.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAlicia Keys Mishap Edited Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show's YouTubeA lot of folks had some harsh words for the singer's performance, and we can't believe such a fuss over a simple missed note.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsFoggieraw Is Shooting For The Stars On New "Destiny" SingleRising artist Foggieraw has been cosigned by several famous peers. Now, he's back with another single where he steps into his greatness.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"The Color Purple" Soundtrack: Alicia Keys' "Lifeline" Music Video Is Full Of SoulKeys reconnected with director Diane Martel for the project, after working together on past visuals like "If I Ain't Got You" and "Like You'll Never See Me Again."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWhat Is Alicia Keys's Best-Selling Album?Rediscover Alicia Keys' groundbreaking debut an album that redefined R&B with its unique fusion of classical and soul.By Rain Adams
- RelationshipsLil Durk And India Royale Link Up With Alicia Keys And Swizz Beats For His BirthdaySwizz, Alicia, Durk, and India looked great together.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSwizz Beatz Makes Fun Of Alicia Keys For Wanting Carrots In The ClubShould they have carrots at the club?By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSwizz Beatz Gives Props To Son For Defending His Mom Alicia Keys During ConcertGenesis wasn't going to let anyone throw anything at his mother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSwizz Beatz & Alicia Keys' Son Egypt Wows With Piano SkillsAlicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are the best musical parents.By Jake Lyda
- MusicAlicia Keys Tour 2023: Dates, Tickets & MoreWitness the musical tour de force that is Alicia Keys on her must-see, anticipated Keys to the Summer Tour in 2023.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJay-Z & Alicia Keys' "Empire State Of Mind" Has Gone 9X PlatinumJay-Z's love of New York City is reciprocal, based on the huge numbers.By Jake Lyda
- StreetwearAlicia Keys Soaks Up The Sun In A Colourful Bikini During Mexico Trip With Swizz BeatzKeys closed out her latest tour in Guadalajara on Friday night.By Hayley Hynes
- TVAlicia Keys Recruits Female Musicians In A Classical Rework Of "If I Ain’t Got You"Alica Keys Performs "If I ain't Got You" with 70 women of color.By Madison Murray
- RelationshipsAlicia Keys Is Not Feeling The Limited Maybach Swizz Got HerThe car is reportedly still sitting at the dealership. By Noah Grant
- RelationshipsHip Hop Couples That Have Been Together For Over A DecadeThese 5 couples have been together for over a decade, proving that love can stand the test of time—and the entertainment industry.By HNHH Staff
- MusicAlicia Keys Invites Ralph Yarl To Upcoming Kansas ShowThe singer has extended a kind offer to the recovering teen.By Noah Grant
- SongsJay-Z Surprises Fans With "Empire State Of Mind" Remix Ft. Gil Scott-HeronJay-Z debuted the remix of "Empire State Of Mind" during his performance in Paris this weekend. By Aron A.
- StreetwearAlicia Keys Receives Virgil Abloh-Designed Mercedes-Maybach From Swizz Beatz: VideoThe legendary producer is no stranger to spoiling his songbird wife with astounding presents.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureShemar Moore Jokes About Time When Alicia Keys Turned Him DownHe asked her out for a drink and she apparently told him, "My man situation is handled."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsAlicia Keys Celebrates Birthday In A Bikini, Swizz Beatz Gifts Her With A SongSwizz remixed several of Alicia's hits on a new track where Marv Milly delivers bars about the music icon.By Erika Marie
- SongsBandmanrill & Fetty Wap Connect On "You Don't Know My Name"Bandmanrill and Fetty Wap sample Alicia Keys on their new collab. By Aron A.