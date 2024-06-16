Alicia Keys Suggests New Jay-Z Collab Could Be Coming Soon

Alicia Keys posted a message thanking fans for their support of her and Jay-Z's "Empire State Of Mind," which hit 1 billion Spotify streams.

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys' "Empire State Of Mind" is one of the biggest hip-hop songs of the past 20 years, and at this point, it's a beloved classic in both their catalogs. As such, it's no wonder the track recently joined Spotify's billion-streams club, as it surpassed this benchmark recently and may have set the stage for a comeback reunion. Moreover, Keys recently posted a social media message thanking fans for their support of the track, which included a short clip of her standing next to Hov. "1 Dream, 1 Song, 1 Billion streams [prayer hands emojis]," she captioned her online post. "Thank you! We love you. What’s next…. [eyes emoji] [shushing emoji]."

Furthermore, this has a lot of fans speculating on whether or not this duo will come out with another collaboration or maybe another initiative or announcement. Either way, we know that Alicia Keys stays in the spotlight and is always active when it comes to either new music or advocacy. As for Jay-Z, he's definitely more of a reclusive billionaire if those even exists, although he's no hermit. Still, this status means that when he pops out to perform for, say, Tom Brady's Hall Of Fame ceremony and not for hip-hop fanbases, a lot of fans raise their eyebrows.

Alicia Keys & Jay-Z's Teaser

Nevertheless, we'll see what Alicia Keys and Jay-Z do next, yet there's still so much to discuss and appreciate about "Empire State Of Mind." "He had this idea, he wanted to build it out," the former said of the background of her collaboration with the latter. "He wanted to make it the New York energy. The crazy part of that story that I just love is that he actually couldn’t get in touch with me because you go through the different channels, management, all these different places."