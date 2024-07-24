Alicia Keys Secures First Diamond-Certified Single With Jay-Z Collab “Empire State Of Mind”

Over a decade after its release, "Empire State Of Mind" continues to be a success.

It's no secret that Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' 2009 collab "Empire State Of Mind" is one of the most iconic NYC anthems of all time. Despite being released over a decade ago, it continues to find success and recently reached yet another impressive milestone. The track has officially been diamond-certified by the RIAA, meaning it's moved more than a whopping 10 million units.

The feat is especially exciting for Keys, as this is her first-ever diamond-certified single. She took to X today to celebrate, retweeting various posts about the accomplishment. "Empire is diamond!!!!!!!!" she also wrote, seeming thrilled about her latest achievement.

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys' "Empire State Of Mind" Is Now Diamond-Certified

As for Jay-Z, the track is now one of three of his to reach diamond status, joining hits like "N****s In Paris" with Kanye West and "Umbrella" with Rihanna. He's yet to comment on his latest brag-worthy feat, though Roc Nation's official X account shared a snippet of the iconic song today to celebrate. After the song's release, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks, was nominated for three Grammy awards, and more. Needless to say, the two artists work well together, and could even have another collaboration coming soon.