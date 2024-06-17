Alicia Keys & JAY-Z Reunite To Perform "Empire State of Mind" At The Tony Awards

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Alicia Keys (L) and Jay-Z attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
Alicia Keys wanted to do right by her hometown.

Alicia Keys brought out JAY-Z for a performance of their iconic 2009 collaboration, "Empire State of Mind," during the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday night. The event was held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. “Are we in New York City tonight? Are we at the Tony Awards tonight? Had to do something crazy. It’s my hometown," Keys said to introduce the performance.

From there, cameras cut to JAY-Z performing his verse outside of the venue. Soon afterward, Keys joined him to sing the chorus. As for the awards show itself, the musical Hell’s Kitchen, which was inspired by Keys' discography, was nominated. It details Keys' childhood in Manhattan during the 1990s.

Alicia Keys & JAY-Z Perform During The Tony Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Jay-Z and Alicia Keys perform during The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Keys and JAY-Z teamed up for "Empire State of Mind" as a single for the latter's 11th studio album, The Blueprint 3. It dominated the charts after release, staying at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks. It also received nominations for three Grammy Awards, while winning both Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. Check out Keys and JAY-Z's performance of the song at the Tony Awards below.

Alicia Keys Brings Out JAY-Z For The Tony Awards

Prior to the performance, Keys seemingly teased having another collaboration with the legendary rapper on the way. In a post on social media, she wrote: "1 Dream, 1 Song, 1 Billion streams [prayer hands emojis]. Thank you! We love you. What’s next…. [eyes emoji] [shushing emoji]." Be on the lookout for further updates on Alicia Keys and JAY-Z as well as the Tony Awards on HotNewHipHop.

